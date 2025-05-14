Angels All-Star 'Annoyed' After Walk-Off Loss to Padres
About 24 hours after the Los Angeles Angels were propelled back into the win column by way of a Taylor Ward go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning, they lost to the San Diego Padres via a Fernando Tatis Jr. walk-off two-run shot on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, future Hall of Famer closer Kenley Jansen was on the wrong end of Tatis' first career walk-off home run in a game that had quite a few positives.
“It’s definitely frustrating, man,” Jansen said. “It’s definitely frustrating when you see that game. We take the lead late, score a few runs. For us to give it away like that, it’s definitely frustrating. I’m annoyed right now.”
Starting pitcher Jose Soriano tossed five strikeouts over seven innings with two unearned runs, and Matthew Lugo smashed a pinch-hit, two-run shot to break a 2-2 tie.
Things started to go downhill once the ball went from Soriano to Ryan Zeferjahn as he was charged with a blown save thanks to two earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched.
With two on and two out, a bloop single that left fielder Taylor Ward got a bad jump on scored one run. Next, a pitch that got away from catcher Logan O'Hoppe was subsequently dropped by Zeferjahn while covering home plate to score the next.
Although Jansen is the one who bears the brunt of the loss, Zeferjahn spoke on allowing the Friars to tie a game that was 4-2 when he stepped onto the mound.
“I think just kind of overthrowing maybe a little bit on the offspeed,” Zeferjahn said. “I don’t usually yank them that much. And tonight, I just couldn’t make the in-game adjustment. I gotta get back out there tomorrow and figure it out.”
Jansen's ERA has climbed to 6.55 on the year, but he still has seven saves and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. The two relievers will do their best to try and shake off this loss and get back to holding it down for the Halos in Wednesday's rubber match in San Diego.
