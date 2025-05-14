Angels' Zach Neto Shouts Out His 'Biggest Fan' in Touching Tribute
It has been an up-and-down year for the Los Angeles Angels — and a season that started with the later stages of shoulder surgery recovery for Zach Neto — but he recently revealed to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger that a major source of grounding and consistency in his life is his mother, Maggie.
Before and after every game, Neto makes sure to call his mother whether it be positive, negative, or just to chat. Regardless of the time changes with his parents currently residing in Miami, Florida, Maggie will always ensure that she is there, even if it means her phone is ringing in the middle of the night in her city.
“My mom means everything to me,” Neto said. “I talk to her every day, whether it’s a good or a bad day. Just making sure I have a phone call with my mom before the game and after the game. She does her best to wake up whenever I call after late nights with the time change. So that can be pretty tough, and it just shows you the person she is. She's my biggest fan and she's been there since Day 1.”
Neto is having an electric return to the diamond, picking up where he left off in 2024 as he is hitting .279/.333/.512 with a .845 OPS. He's added five home runs and 10 RBIs in his 22 games.
The shortstop also touched on how his mother is no stranger to putting in irregular hours for the sake of his baseball career.
“She's a special woman,” Neto said. “And I thank her for taking me to all the tournaments as a little kid, especially in Florida, playing year-round. Going to work and taking me to practice and games after her work. She’d get up at six in the morning and wouldn’t go to bed until like two in the morning, making sure I have my laundry done for the next day for my games. I like to think I’m a hard worker but she’s No. 1.”
Oftentimes, it is the sacrifices of hours put in not seen by anyone that leads to greatness. Moreover, the hours put in by parents over the course of their child's lives are more moments that go unnoticed when the average fan sees the end result.
Neto ensuring that his mother gets the proper recognition and respect she deserves, combined with the above average play from the 24-year-old, solidifies the class act that he is and the wonderful parents that raised him.
