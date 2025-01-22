Angels Among 3 Landing Spots for Superstar Slugger in Free Agency
While New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso has yet to figure out his next move, there is a market for him.
Teams such as the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners were previously linked to him, but have opted to sign others. Many of these former suitors have since shifted their focus to other options to fill the position.
However, the Los Angeles Angels still remain in the hunt for the power-hitting right-handed bat. Two other potential suitors are the Mets and the Blue Jays, per Bleacher Report's Jack Murray.
"Alonso would serve as another notable name with Trout and could help the franchise reverse this negative trend. Most of the Angels' moves this offseason have been more low-key, with signings like pitcher Kyle Hendricks, shortstop Kevin Newman and catcher Travis d'Arnaud being the more notable acquisitions," Murray wrote.
"Signing Alonso would provide some buzz for the team and success with him could somewhat soften the massive blow of losing Ohtani a season ago."
Despite having several superstars in their lineup in recent years, the Los Angeles Angels have failed to reach the postseason since 2014. Three-time MVP Mike Trout has made just one playoff appearance, while two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani never played in the postseason with the team. With Ohtani’s departure to the cross-town rival Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, the Angels are in need of a major move to turn things around.
It was tough seeing Ohtani win a World Series in his first season with the Dodgers but the Angels are trying to get their franchise back on track.
Owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian have been busy this offseason. It began with a trade bringing Jorge Soler to town from Atlanta and the following day, Phillies utility infielder Scott Kingery was acquired in an exchange with the Halos.
After that, the moves were consistently happening.
Los Angeles signed veteran Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. A week later, the Angels added catcher Travis d'Arnaud on a two-year, $12 million deal and infielder Kevin Newman on a one-year, $2.75 million contract with a club option.
To top it all off, the Angels signed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million contract.
The Angels have already boosted their payroll by around $49 million for the 2025 season. With these new additions, they’ve significantly reshaped their roster, a necessary move following their last-place finish in the AL West with a 63-99 record. But the work isn't finished yet.