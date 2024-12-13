Angels Among 6 Teams on Wish List for All-Star Third Baseman Via Trade
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has named the Los Angeles Angels as one of his preferred trade destinations. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are also among teams Arenado prefers to go to, as well.
The St. Louis Cardinals are shopping the 10-time Gold Glove winner as the organization has decided to change directions and focus on rebuilding the team for the 2025 season. Because of the shift within the organization, Arenado is looking to land with a new team by the end of the offseason.
Arenado, 33, has publicly expressed his desire to play meaningful October baseball so it only makes sense he parts ways with the Cardinals as the organization doesn't have its sights set on a World Series.
Arenado would also also accept trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, or Boston Red Sox, according to MLB.com.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons and a trade would be quite complex. Arenado has a full no-trade clause in a contract originally signed with the Colorado Rockies and assumed by the Cardinals in 2021.
Arenado hit 16 home runs and 71 runs batted in during the 2024 season. Arenado fits the profile of a number of free agents that have joined the Halos this offseason. The third baseman is a Southern California native and grew up in the Orange County area.
Arenado is certainly a player who embraces the west coast and that is exactly the kind of player general manager Perry Minasian hopes to bring to Anaheim.
“This is a great place to be,”Minasian said. “There's a lot of players that would love to be here. And that says a lot about the area in Southern California and how beautiful it is. Says a lot about our fan base. And opposing players love playing here. It says a lot about just the organization as a whole.”
Arenado recently sent the baseball world into a frenzy after posting a series of photos on Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" by Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar. Many fans speculated Arenado was insinuating he hoped to join the reigning World Series champions, but many of the photos included destinations around Southern California.
The Angels would definitely fit that desire, too.