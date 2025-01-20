Angels Among 8 Teams Looking to Add Outfielder in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly among eight different teams looking to add an outfielder. They Angels were aggressive early in the offseason, but have been relatively quiet since the Winter Meetings.
"The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds," ESPN's Jeff Passan recently wrote.
Now that Anthony Santander is off the market, the Angels will have to pivot in order to sign another outfielder. The Angels and Toronto Blue Jays were speculated to be the frontrunners for Santander.
Ultimately, Santander chose to sign a five-year deal with Toronto, worth more than $90 million.
It's imperative the team continues to acquire talent before the onset of the 2025 season. With less than a month before spring training opens, the Halos' roster doesn't appear to be complete. The outfield is influx, the rotation isn't nuclear, and the bullpen needs help.
General manager Perry Minasian said the team still had moves to make before spring training, so signing an outfielder doesn't seem too outlandish.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
While the Angels have lost out on a number of free agents this winter, other organizations continue to garner talent. Minasian promised fans there would be change in 2025, but the team needs orchestrate a big name signing boost performance on the field and boost the morale of the fanbase.
Santander's signing should propel the player position market to get going again, giving the Angels an opportunity to snag a star.
