Former Angels Reliever Continues to Have Whirlwind Offseason
Roansy Contreras must feel like he's in a nightmare that he can't wake up from. The former Los Angeles Angels right-hander was designated for assignment again Thursday, this time by the Baltimore Orioles.
On Oct. 31, 2024, the Texas Rangers claimed Contreras off waivers. However, he was designated for assignment on Dec. 12 following the team's signing of Nathan Eovaldi. The Cincinnati Reds claimed Contreras on Dec. 19, but he was again designated for assignment on Jan. 6, 2025. Just days later, on Jan. 10, the Baltimore Orioles picked him up off waivers.
Not even a week after signing with the Orioles, he has been DFA'd again.
The once highly-touted prospect has bounced between five organizations since the start of the 2024 season. He began the year with the Pirates, who traded him to the Angels in May. With no minor-league options remaining, he remained in Ron Washington’s bullpen for the rest of the season.
However, the Angels placed him on waivers early in the offseason. Since then, he has been claimed by the Rangers, Reds, and Orioles, though he hasn’t stayed with any team for long. Baltimore most recently picked him up off waivers Friday.
Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Contreras has posted a 5.47 ERA across 136.2 innings. His 18.5 percent strikeout rate and 10.5 percent walk rate fall below league averages, as does his 1.4 home runs allowed per nine innings.
These struggles, combined with his lack of minor-league options, have contributed to his frequent movement between teams. Despite this, Contreras has drawn interest from several clubs as a depth option, thanks to his 95 mph four-seam fastball and a repertoire that includes six different pitches.
Contreras utilizes a six-pitch arsenal, including a four-seam and sinking fastball, slider, curveball, sweeper, and changeup. He tends to rely most on his four-seam fastball and slider, though not always in a set order. While he has demonstrated an ability to pitch backward and use his breaking pitches more frequently than his fastball with some success, his slider was hit hard last season, with opponents posting a .274 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage against it.
Contreras finished the 2024 season with a record of 2-4 and a 4.35 ERA over 49 games (three starts) and 68.1 innings. He also earned two saves.