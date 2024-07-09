Angels' Anthony Rendon Outlines Plan to Ease Back Into Lineup
Anthony Rendon is back.
The Los Angeles Angels third baseman made his return to the lineup on Monday against the Texas Rangers, immediately taking over the leadoff spot again. Rendon recorded one hit and one RBI in his return to the lineup, as the Angels fell to the Rangers 9-4.
Rendon shared that he felt good for his return after he had faced live pitching over the weekend. For now, his plan is to switch off starting at third base and as a designated hitter until he's ready to return as an everyday third baseman, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
Rendon had not played since April 20 due to a strained left hamstring. He has been heavily criticized in part due to his inability to stay on the field consistently with the Angels. Since signing a ginormous seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels in 2019, Rendon has played just 220 out of 636 possible games, per Codify. He has already missed 68 games just this season.
When healthy this year, Rendon has slashed .266/.322/.304 with 21 hits, nine runs, no home runs, and just four RBIs. The former All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is one of the most talented players in the league when healthy, but struggles to stay on the field. During his time with the Angels, he's also dealt with wrist surgery, a groin strain, and a knee contusion.
Rendon is a career .283 hitter with a .367 on-base percentage in 1,136 games for the Angels and Washington Nationals.