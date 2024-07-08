Angels DFA Former All-Star, Activate Anthony Rendon From Injured List
The Angels needed to make a roster move in order to activate Anthony Rendon from the injured list Monday. The victim was somewhat of a surprise: former All-Star Miguel Sanó.
Sanó, 31, was struggling to hit for average (.205) in 28 games, while providing minimal power (two home runs, three doubles) in addition to his limited defense at the corner infield positions.
But the Angels had been patient with Sanó while he rehabbed a knee injury, and the embarrassing fallout of a heating pad incident that cost him a total of 51 games.
Now, the Angels are cutting ties with the veteran who made a quick impression in spring training and had the potential to regain his 2017 All-Star form with more playing time. Sanó averaged 39 homers and 100 RBIs per 162 games for the Minnesota Twins from 2015-21.
Rendon, who's been rehabbing a hamstring injury since April, is expected to be in the Angels' lineup Monday night against the Texas Rangers.
The Angels signed Rendon, 34, to a 7-year, $245 million contract prior to the 2020 season. He's still under contract through 2026 and the Angels were clearly not prepared to cut ties with such a significant investment — even amid a rebuilding season.
Rendon was hitting .267 (20-for-75) with three doubles when he strained his left hamstring on April 20 in a game against the Cincinnati Reds. He faced live pitching over the weekend in Anaheim in lieu of a minor league rehab assignment, and is expected to alternate at third base and DH upon his return.
Rendon is a career .283 hitter with a .367 on-base percentage in 1,135 games for the Angels and Washington Nationals. Often injured, he's played only 219 games across parts of five seasons since signing in Anaheim.