Angels' Anthony Rendon Weighs in on Return To Nationals Park
Anthony Rendon returned to Nationals Park for the first time since he left the Washington Nationals franchise in December 2019. The Los Angeles Angels third baseman began his career with the Nationals, who made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.
Rendon would make his debut for the Nationals in 2013, becoming one of the team's most promising players. An All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, RBI leader, and part of the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship team over his career in Washington, Rendon had his best season with the Nationals in 2019.
That year he slashed .319/.412/.598 with 174 hits, 117 runs, 34 home runs, and an MLB-leading 126 RBIs. That season also marked the last time Rendon played in more than 60 games in a season.
Rendon left the Nationals after the 2019 season and signed with the Angels on a seven-year, $245 million deal.
It took Rendon nearly five seasons, but he finally got the chance to play in the stadium where his career began. The Nationals and Angels do not play each other often as the two teams are a part of different leagues, which was part of the reason it took so long for Rendon to return.
"I finally made it back," Rendon said of his return, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
The Angels went 1-2 during their three-game series against the Nationals that wrapped up on Sunday. The Angels lost the first two games by one run each, losing 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday. They rebounded with a 6-4 win on Sunday.
While facing his former team, Rendon put up five hits with zero runs or RBIs in 10 at-bats. Rendon has recently returned to the Angels after two separate stints on the injured list. Rendon missed multiple months with a hamstring injury and then went on the IL briefly with lower back inflammation.
Injuries have been the mark of Rendon's career since joining the Angels, as he has missed time due to suspension and/or injury in each of his last four seasons with the team.
The positive for the Angels is Rendon has been hot since his return to the injured list, posting at least two hits in three of his four games back. Overall this season, Rendon has slashed .250/.317/.299 with 36 hits, 14 runs, and six RBIs.