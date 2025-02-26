Angels Appear to Have Found Secret Weapon to Fix Pitching Staff
Sal Fasano hasn't been with the Los Angeles Angels very long, but he is already making a difference.
“He has completely changed the game and made a night and day difference with how things have been going, with the game planning and the simplicity of it all,” said Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe of the team’s new assistant pitching coach.
Fasano’s hire is unconventional. Though he holds the title of “assistant pitching coach,” he was never a pitcher. Fasano spent 11 seasons as a catcher in the major leagues, including two games with the 2002 Angels.
“Pitching coaches who were pitchers, they talk to them like they were a pitcher,” Fasano said. “I get a chance to talk to them like a catcher, with the perspective of hitting. I wasn’t that great of a hitter.”
“A big impact,” said Manager Ron Washington, who worked with Fasano in Atlanta. “He’s one of the best at preparing a game plan. He’s one of the best at implementing a game plan. … He’s a big addition to our staff and to our game planning.”
Fasano has been tasked with transforming an Angels pitching staff that had a collective 4.56 ERA which was ranked 25th in the majors. They also walked nearly four batters per nine innings.
D'Arnaud has seen what Fasano can do firsthand after spending five seasons with him in Atlanta.
“He’s going to bring out the best in a lot of people,” d’Arnaud said. “He’s very good at analogies and teaching people so they understand a certain idea. He’s very good at relating to the player, which is ultimately the sign of a good teacher.”
The Angels have added several veterans to their staff including Kyle Hendricks, Yusei Kikuchi and Kenley Jansen, but it's the young talent Fasano is looking forward to working with most.
“When I saw the arms we have, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in the right place,’” Fasano said. “I was super excited to be here. … The city of Anaheim really could use a winner. It’s been a while. Hopefully, we get them to the playoffs. I’m expecting to go to the playoffs.”
