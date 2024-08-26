Angels Become Fourth Team to Designate Pitcher For Assignment in 2024
The Los Angeles Angels designated reliever Mike Baumann for assignment on Friday, per the MLB transaction wire.
It was the fourth time this season that the 28-year-old right-hander was DFA'd.
Now that he's heading for waivers, other MLB teams will have a chance to claim him, but since he has more than two years of service time, he’ll need to be placed on a 40-man roster.
Baumann has never actually cleared waivers; in all three instances earlier this season, he was traded. He has gone from the Baltimore Orioles to the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Angels via DFA resolutions throughout the year.
When the Orioles designated him for assignment on May 18, they traded him four days later to the Seattle Mariners. Baltimore sent Baumann and catcher Michael Perez to the Mariners in exchange for catcher Blake Ford.
Seattle held onto him until July 19 and then traded him to the San Francisco Giants three days later. The Giants DFA’d him five days later and then traded him to the Angels, where he made 10 appearances.
Baumann has not pitched very well at any of his stops. He owns a 5.24 ERA through 44.2 innings this year.
Baumann had an outstanding season in 2023 when the Orioles clinched the American League East title. He posted a 10-1 record with a 3.76 ERA across 60 appearances, striking out 61 and walking 33 over 64.2 innings.
After three years at Jacksonville University, the Orioles selected Baumann in the third round of the 2017 draft.
He worked his way up to the big leagues and made his Major League Baseball debut with the Orioles in 2021, eventually becoming a reliable reliever.
During his time with Baltimore, he appeared in 94 games, posting a 13-5 record with a 4.45 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 57 walks over 127.1 innings. Across his four MLB seasons, he holds a 15-5 record with a 4.80 ERA, 129 strikeouts, and 69 walks in 153.2 innings.
In a corresponding move, the Angels selected the contract of righty reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.
The Los Angeles Angels would have needed to add Zeferjahn to their 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Instead, they’re giving him his first big league opportunity a few weeks early, allowing him to potentially secure a middle relief role heading into next season.