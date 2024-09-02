Angels Believe They Found 'Lightning in a Bottle' With New Reliever
The Los Angeles Angels haven't had much luck in recent years finding a left-handed reliever who could dominate left-handed batters.
Perhaps, they might have found their unicorn in Brock Burke.
Burke was a force in the Rangers' bullpen back in 2022, but things haven’t gone as smoothly since.
The Angels claimed him off waivers in August and he’s started to find his rhythm again, posting a 3.52 earned run average and striking out 13 in just 7.2 innings. Lefties are barely touching him, going just 2-for-9 so far.
“Maybe we got lightning in a bottle with this kid,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Burke.
SInce the 28-year-old arrived in Los Angeles, Washington has had pitching coach Barry Enright and bullpen coach Steve Karsay help with some minor adjustments.
“You can see him now understanding what he’s capable of doing,” Washington said. “You can see the confidence out there. That’s what breeds confidence, understanding what you’re capable of doing and making certain that every time you get the opportunity, you do it.”
Burke had a rough season with Texas, posting a 9.22 ERA over 13 games. In Triple-A, things weren't much better with a 5.31 ERA. His year got off to a bad start when he fractured his right hand in April, and he’s been struggling to get back on track since returning in June.
The Angels gave him that new beginning he was searching for.
“It’s definitely been a very down season so far,” said Burke. “Hopefully I can end the season on an up, here with the Angels. Have a good end of the year and see what next year gets me, and try not to think about what’s happened in the past too much. Just kind of move forward.”
When Burke was asked what was different this season, he couldn't give a definitive answer.
“This is probably the best my stuff has been my whole career,” he said. “I’ve thrown as hard as I’ve ever thrown, and stuff has been playing really well. Just at times, unfortunate things happen. I just need to get out there and sequence things a little better, hit my spots a little better.”
Last season he had a 4.37 ERA and the Angels are hoping he can bring back a resemblence of his 2022 season, in which he posted a 1.97 ERA in 82.1 innings.
“I just think I need to get out there and pitch,” Burke said. “I haven’t really had much consistency of pitching a lot this year. I haven’t really gotten on a roll. Once I feel good and get on a roll, I think the rest will be history.”