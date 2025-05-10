Angels' Ben Joyce Opens Up on Shoulder Injury, Return Timeline After Unfortunate Update
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce provided an update on his shoulder injury after the Angels moved him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The Angels placed Joyce on the IL April 11 because of shoulder inflammation, an issue which also landed him on the 15-day IL towards the end of his 2024 campaign.
More news: Angels Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Ben Joyce's Injury Recovery
“It’s frustrating for me, and I’m sure everyone else involved,” Joyce said. “I just want to pitch. I want to be part of the team. I don’t know exactly the concern level. We’re just kind of evaluating as we go. At this point, it's been a month, so even if the throwing program were to come back, it would be another 30 days. So it just made sense right now to get on the 60-day."
According to ESPN, Joyce said he’s going to “see a doctor next week and just see what the options are from there.”
Joyce posted a 2.08 ERA last season, leading Angels pitchers with more than 10 appearances. He notched four saves during the campaign, but primarily served as Carlos Estevez's setup man, a role which he also took this season for newly acquired Kenley Jansen. Joyce threw the fastest pitch in the majors last year, a 105.5 mph fastball which sent Los Angeles Dodgers star Tommy Edman back to the dugout.
The Halos' bullpen has struggled in 2024, including Joyce. His 6.23 ERA is the fifth highest among Angels relievers with at least five games played. The bullpen's 6.99 ERA among relievers is the second worst in baseball, ahead of only the Nationals.
As for how Joyce's latest setback will impact the Angels, manager Ron Washington acknowledged it would be a huge loss for the bullpen.
More news: Angels Sign Free Agent Reliever Amid Bullpen Struggles
"Tremendously," Washington said. "When he went down, it affected us, and we're still trying to find our footing in the bullpen. He's an impact-type pitcher. He was the kind of guy we could use to finish an inning, give us another inning, and we miss that."
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.