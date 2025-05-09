Angels Sign Free Agent Reliever Amid Bullpen Struggles
The Angels are turning to a new pitcher to help solve their bullpen woes.
Buck Farmer, 34, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Angels and was assigned to the team's Arizona Complec League affiliate. Robert Murray of FanSided was first to report the transaction Friday on Twitter/X:
Farmer, who has a 24-30 record in 11 major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, will try to stem the bleeding in what has been a difficult season for Angels relievers.
The right-hander signed with the Atlanta Braves in February, but was released April 15 with a 7.71 ERA in five games with Triple-A Gwinnett.
It was a surprising showing for Farmer, who last year went 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 61 appearances out of the Reds' bullpen. Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is one of the more hitter-friendly venues in MLB, but Farmer actually had a better ERA in Cincinnati (2.83) than on the road (3.34) last season.
In 417 career appearances with the Reds (2022-24) and Detroit Tigers (2014-21), Farmer has a 4.71 ERA.
He's mostly thrived as a reliever, going 19-19 with a 4.03 ERA over the last seven seasons while pitching 371 of his 374 games out of the bullpen.
All season long, the Angels have faced an all-hands-on-deck situation in the late innings.
While they have managed to use the same five starting pitchers through the season's first 36 games, the Angels have used a whopping 18 different relief pitchers, including position player Nicky Lopez. No AL team has used more.
Their relievers have an atrocious 7.15 ERA, the worst mark in the American League. Kenley Jansen, signed to a $10 million contract to be the team's closer, has allowed six runs in his first 9.1 innings of the season.
The Angels probably won't ask Farmer to close games, but any warm body who can get outs will be useful to their cause.
Farmer is a native of Conyers, Ga. Pitching for his hometown Braves for the first time in spring training, he made five Grapefruit League appearances and pitched to a 6.35 ERA. Farmer allowed eight hits, four walks, and struck out eight batters before returning to the team's minor league camp.
Now he'll get another chance in the American League, for a team he's had success against in his career. In seven appearances against the Angels from 2019-24, he hasn't allowed a run in 7.2 innings while striking out six batters.
