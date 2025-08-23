Angels' Biggest Red Flag Revealed By MLB Insider
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Los Angeles Angels' farm system as their biggest red flag at the moment, as their minor league teams have underperformed over the past two seasons.
The Angels have made a habit of fast tracking their prospects to the majors, leaving their farm system in peril. All of the Angels first rounders since 2020 (except for Tyler Bremner, who they drafted in July) have featured in MLB for the Halos this season.
"This is nonetheless shaping up to be the their 10th straight losing season," wrote Rymer. "They need a strong talent base in the worst way, and the likelihood of it coming together soon is not high. Per MLB Pipeline, their farm system has been stuck in the league's bottom five since the middle of 2023."
Not only have the Angels placed exclusively in the bottom five since the middle of 2023, MLB Pipeline has ranked them dead last in MLB in preseason rankings in both 2024 and 2025. In their most recent update on Aug. 13, they ranked the Angels 27th — their highest ranking in that stretch.
Despite the Angels' poor rankings, the MLB Pipeline team seems optimistic about their chances to turn things around for the future.
"This organization is very active internationally with 14 players acquired from that market, a big reason why this is the youngest Top 30 in baseball," MLB Pipeline's preseason ranking reads. "There is lots of risk, but there could be a lot of reward if guys like 2024 signee Joswa Lugo hits like he did during his Dominican Summer League debut last year and 2025 acquisition Gabriel Davalillo follows suit."
No. 2 overall pick Tyler Bremner is already ranked in the MLB top 100 and comes in at second in the Angels' top 30, just behind second baseman Christian Moore who is set to graduate from his prospect status soon.
The Angels added eight new members to their top 30 prospects with the 2025 draft, as well as three additions to their top 10, so they will hope to steady the ship in the big leagues to allow their youth to develop well in the minors.
