Angels Could Get Significant Bullpen Reinforcement Back This Weekend
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson may return to the Halos sooner than expected after impressing in his rehab assignment.
The right-hander has been on the injured list since late May with right biceps inflammation, which happened just two games after he had returned from Tommy John surgery. He signed with the Angels ahead of the 2024 season, though didn't appear during the first year of his contract.
Stephenson pitched a perfect inning in his return appearance, though left his second outing after just three pitches. He moved to the injured list the next day, and the Angels placed him on the 60-day IL in July.
“The last couple pitches out in the bullpen started grabbing on me and then I went out to the game mound and was hoping it would kind of go away and it just kind of kept getting worse each pitch,” Stephenson said after the outing. “The velo dropped a little bit too. It’s pretty uncomfortable. I felt like, probably a good time to stop throwing.”
The 32-year-old has made three appearances in his rehab assignment, twice with Triple-A Salt Lake and once with Single-A Inland Empire. He allowed two runs in his first game back with Salt Lake, but has been perfect in his two games since.
After making an appearance with Salt Lake Aug. 17, Stephenson went to Inland Empire for an outing Aug. 19.
“Just to see what he feels like, maybe on a day’s rest or something like that,” interim manager Ray Montgomery explained regarding the decision to move the pitcher.
Montgomery also said “maybe not” when asked if Stephenson would need to make another rehab start.
Stephenson's last full season came in 2023, where he had a fantastic second half of the season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Through 42 games with the Rays that season, he had a 3.10 ERA through 52.1 innings with 77 strikeouts.
The Angels don't need to rush in reinstating Stephenson, as they have been all but eliminated from postseason contention after two straight series losses. Stephenson is still under contract through 2026, so they will hope to see him recover well in 2025 before he finally gets a full season with the Halos under his belt in 2026.
