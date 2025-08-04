Angels 'Blew It' at Trade Deadline, Says MLB Insider
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Los Angeles Angels as a team that 'blew it' at the trade deadline after their inactivity Thursday.
The Halos made a move Wednesday, bringing in relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin before trading for infielder Oswald Peraza Thursday, but only made those two moves before the deadline came.
"Going for it is fun, but the Angels' long-term interests would have been best served if they traded Taylor Ward and/or Jo Adell in a market desperate for right-handed slugging," said Kelly. "Instead, they held onto both, with the most likely outcome being that they still post their 10th straight losing season."
More news: Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Did Very Little at Trade Deadline
An ESPN report came out that the Angels would look to sell expiring contracts at the deadline, however a solid stretch of games just before the deadline may have changed how they felt. They didn't part with any major contributors in their lineup, and may well have shot themselves in the foot while doing so.
Kenley Jansen will enter free agency after this season, and the Angels will no longer get a return from the active MLB saves leader if he decides to walk. Other players who they could have moved are Yoan Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Tyler Anderson and of course Ward. They've lost both of their games since Wednesday, and have fallen four games below .500 in doing so.
Their loss to the White Sox on Friday put them at 4-6 over their last 10 games, pushing them 5.5 games out of Wild Card contention as well, with four teams sitting ahead of them in the standings. They're well out of the race in their division, nine games behind the Houston Astros, and will need to start picking up speed if they are to challenge for the postseason.
More news: Former MLB Executive Is Latest To Question Angels' Trade Deadline Approach
Their next challenge will be in the second game of a three-game series against the White Sox on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.