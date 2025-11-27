Angels Interested in Top Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Move

The Los Angeles Angels haven't made a signing yet in free agency, but they already made a deal for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, trading outfielder Taylor Ward in the process.

The Angels had many options in the outfield, and their starting rotation needs serious improvement, which is why general manager Perry Minisian decided to move forward with the Ward trade.

Los Angeles was reportedly exploring trades for Jo Adell and Ward, aiming to move one of these players. Now that one has been traded, they might end up signing one of the top free agents available.

According to reporting from renowned MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Angels have already expressed interest in outfielder Cody Bellinger.

"The Angels checked in on Bellinger. That seems like a long shot, but Arte Moreno loves position players and maybe even ex-Dodgers," Heyman wrote in a story on The New York Post.

Cody Bellinger, who had an outstanding season with the New York Yankees, is now on the open market again, but he's searching for his long-term team this time after signing several short-term deals since leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He can play any outfield position, but he mainly lines up in center field as a strong defender. The Angels have limited options at center.

Adell played center field for most of last season, but he struggled to field well. The Angels also have Bryce Teodsio, who is a defensive special that struggles to hit the ball.

Nelson Rada, the 20-year-old centerfielder, is a player with potential, but for the upcoming season, he probably won't be ready for a full-time major league role.

Bellinger is both a skilled hitter and defender, which allows Adell to move back into the corner outfield and helps cover any limitations from Mike Trout or Jorge Soler in right field.

The Angels still need to address their infield and pitching staff, which makes a deal for Bellinger unlikely. It's hard to see the front office offering him a long-term, high-paying contract while they have significant gaps elsewhere.

Still, if his market does not develop as expected, they could enter the race, especially if they decide other signings are not worthwhile and the money is available.

