Angels Breakout Reliever Reveals Mindset Amid Dominant Stretch
Los Angeles Angels left-handed relief pitcher Reid Detmers spoke about the mindset he has taken to the mound during his 11-inning scoreless streak.
“It’s just going out there with confidence, trying to keep things rolling,” Detmers said. “Just attack, attack, attack. That’s really my only mindset, to go out there and have fun and just go all out.”
Before his time as a reliever, Detmers started for the Angels from 2021-24. He had a rough opening season in the bigs, posting a 7.40 ERA in his only five starts in 2021, but put together a fantastic 2022 season, posting a 3.77 ERA and pitching a no-hitter. 2023 and 2024 didn't quite go to plan, and the Angels sent Detmers to Triple-A midway through last season, returning to the squad late in the season.
Before the start of the 2025 season, the Angels announced the lefty would come out of the bullpen. Detmers accepted the challenge but hit a rough stretch at the end of April, where he gave up 12 runs across three games while only recording one out. He's bounced back since May 7, and has allowed just one run since.
The southpaw has recorded two strikeouts in each of his last five appearances, all of which have lasted one full inning.
Detmers became the third Angel to record a save and toss a no-hitter along with Nolan Ryan and Mike Witt after notching his first save June 3 against the Boston Red Sox.
Detmers still aspires to be a starter, but insists he's focused on the what he's been tasked with for the time being.
“I’m not looking in the future at all,” Detmers said. “Right now, I’m focused on where I’m at in the bullpen and trying to get zeroes.”
The Angels will hope to see more of the same out of Detmers as they push for a playoff spot. After spending some time at the bottom of the American League West, the Halos have clawed their way back into a position to contend. They hope Detmers can come in and continue to post goose eggs in high-leverage situations.
