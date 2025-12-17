What Does Kenley Jansen Deal With Tigers Mean for Angels Bullpen?

Kenley Jansen's recent departure for the Detroit Tigers has opened up a vacancy in the backend of the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen.

With free agency in full swing, there are several ways the Angels could go about addressing this obvious need. Let's break down both of these pathways accordingly.

Free Agent Route

Even with some of the more prominent closers off the board (Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams, Robert Suarez, Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Helsley), there are still arms out there that could be a stopgap option for a team hoping at the very least to be semi-competitive in 2026.

When surveying the free agent landscape, a couple of names do offer immediate intrigue.

Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays was non-tendered and thus became a very attractive option for teams in search of a 'pen upgrade. With plenty of experience pitching in the American League, Fairbanks would be a real asset to the Halos, given his pedigree and proven levels of experience.

If the Halos are looking at a more affordable option, and perhaps one that can be had on a one-year deal that's eventually flipped at the trade deadline, Kirby Yates could fit the bill. Though he's coming off a rough year with the Dodgers, there's enough experience to think he could rebound in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Other possible options include Jose Leclerc, Liam Hendriks, Luke Jackson, Jordan Romano, and Rafael Montero.

Ben Joyce dropping a 87mph slider after a 104mph fastball is unfair. pic.twitter.com/FJIEC3uZQO — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) December 2, 2025

In-House Options

The most noteworthy option here would be Ben Joyce. Throwing harder than any player in the Big Leagues, he was forced to sit out virtually all of 2025 after undergoing shoulder surgery this past May. Joyce featured in only five games before being put on the shelf.

The stuff is undeniable, though coming back from any sort of shoulder surgery is a bit worrisome. There's no word yet on whether Joyce will be available for Spring Training or not.

Brock Burke went 7-1 with a 3.36 ERA in 69 appearances this past year. The left-handed reliever was a definite workhorse without question. He only struck out 52 batters in 61.2 IP, which may indicate that he is more of a set-up/middle reliever option without the power arsenal.

Reid Detmers would've been a fantastic option before it was announced that he'd be smartly put back in the starting rotation.

At this point, the other in-house option from this year's team could be Ryan Zeferjahn. The 27-year-old went 6-5 with a 4.74 ERA. However, he did strike out 73 batters in only 57.0 innings pitched. He also ranks above the 75th percentile in hard-hit percentage, strikeout percentage, whiff percentage, xBA, and fastball velocity.

It'll be interesting to see how this all shakes out for the Halos. Zeferjahn certainly has the stuff to be in contention — though arms could most certainly emerge from the free agent pool as non-roster invitees and/or the farm system.

