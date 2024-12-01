Angels' Busy Offseason is Far From Done, Says MLB Insider
The Los Angeles Angels finished with a 63-99 record in 2024.
It was another disappointing season for a team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2014. After the season ended, general manager Perry Minasian urged fans to stick with the organization and promised change was near.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we’ve gone through the last three years, I wouldn’t jump off the bandwagon now,” Minasian toldJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.“This team is going to improve. It’s going to be an exciting team to watch going forward. Again, I wouldn’t jump off a bandwagon now.”
Less than a day after the World Series ended, the Angels commenced the offseason by trading for Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves. Since then, the Anaheim organization has addressed several holes in the roster by adding other position players and pitchers.
By December, the Angels have already made good on their promise to bolster the roster. MLB insider Robert Murray believes the Halos are far from done this winter.
“My conversations with people in Anaheim today suggest that they’re still not sleeping," Murray said. "They are still trying to get that roster better. I expect them to continue to make moves.”
The latest signing of starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million was the team's biggest splash of free agency thus far. Kikuchi and right-hander Kyle Hendricks are both upgrades for the Angels' rotation.
The addition of Kikuchi immediately makes the 33-year-old the team's ace. Once Kikuchi was traded to the Astros at the trade deadline, he made 10 starts for Houston down the stretch where he posted a 2.70 ERAa dn punched 76 strikeouts in 60 innings.
Minasian said the Angels would address every position, but a priority this offseason would be improving the rotation. According to Murray, the Angels aren't done adding talent to the roster.
There is speculation that the Angels are looking to add another power hitter along with Soler. There are also rumors saying the Angels are hoping to land a big name pitcher this winter.
The Angels have established themselves as the most aggressive team this offseason, but Minasian insisted there were plenty more moves to come.