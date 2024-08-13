Angels Release Veteran Pitcher Who Made 3 Starts In June
The Los Angeles Angels released right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register confirmed the news via Twitter/X.
The struggling pitcher was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29 after his third disappointing big league appearance.
In 12 innings, Plesac allowed 11 runs, struck out only five batters, and walked seven, resulting in a concerning 8.25 earned-run average.
The final straw was when 16 of his last 19 pitches missed the strike zone.
His record with Triple-A Salt Lake wasn't much better. He was 5-7 with a 5.69 ERA in 18 games (17 starts). He struck out 65 and walked 33 in 99.2 innings of work.
In his final start with the Halos, Plesac threw 57 total pitches with only 29 for strikes. He gave up one hit and four walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings.
Plesac blamed his sweaty hands for losing the feel of the baseball which led to the inconsistent performance.
"I was cruising, I got two outs and my hands just got sweaty; I couldn’t get a grip,” Plesac said. “It seemed like I was just squeezing it tight. I just couldn’t get a grip on the ball. It just kept sliding out. You got to give it up to the bullpen.”
“He just couldn’t get the feel anymore. He just lost his feel,” manager Ron Washington said. “First two innings he was going just the way he wanted to and all of a sudden, he lost his feel. I tried to give him a chance to get out of it. Once the game was tied, I had to go to the bullpen.”
Plesac and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal in January after a bumpy season with the Cleveland Guardians. He posted a 7.59 ERA with 15 strikeouts and five walks in 21.1 innings last year. His time in Triple-A last season was rough as well, with a 6.08 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 43 walks in 94.2 innings.
Cleveland outrighted Plesac off the 40-man roster in June last season and he just hasn't been able to recover.
In the four years leading up to 2023, he went 25-26 with a 4.04 ERA, 345 strikeouts and 118 walks in 445.1 innings.
Plesac's best year was the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which saw him post a 2.28 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.
The Angels had high hopes for Please but unfortunately, it just didn't work out.