Angels Close to Getting Injured Flamethrower Back From IL
The Los Angeles Angels are inching toward the return of right-handed relief pitcher José Fermin, who has been on the 15-day injured list since May 18.
The Angels placed Fermin on the IL with a right elbow impingement two weeks ago. But the rookie reliever is quickly progressing through his recovery process.
“I don’t think he’s too far away from being back up here,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, via The Orange County Register.
The Angels’ decision to place Fermin on the IL was precautionary after he felt discomfort in his elbow. Initial testing found no structural damage to his elbow.
Fermin started a throwing program last week. And this week, the Angels sent Fermin on a rehab assignment with their Arizona Complex League affiliate on Saturday.
The 23-year-old’s pitches reached 100 mph, suggesting he may be ready to return to MLB in the near future.
Los Angeles promoted Fermin to the major leagues on April 26, allowing him to pitch one inning against the Minnesota Twins.
Fermin netted two strikeouts and one walk in his debut while also preventing the Twins from scoring a run or recording a hit.
Since then, Fermin has pitched 7.2 innings across nine MLB appearances. The right-hander has accrued a 5.87 ERA and logged 12 strikeouts and a 1.83 WHIP.
Fermin held teams scoreless in six of his nine appearances this season.
Fermin is one of four relief pitchers currently on the Angels’ injured list. In addition to Fermin, relievers Robert Stephenson, Ben Joyce and Garrett McDaniels are unavailable to pitch for Los Angeles.
Joyce will be out for the entire season, as the right-hander underwent shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, Stephenson's return is unknown.
Both Fermin and McDaniels are projected to return to the mound sometime this month.
The Angels signed Fermin to a minor league deal as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic in October 2023.
He spent just one full season in the minor leagues before earning the call up to MLB. Fermin reached as high as Double-A after splitting 37 appearances between Single-A and High-A.
Fermin's return will allow the rookie to continue his smooth transition into MLB.
