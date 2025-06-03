Angels' Yoan Moncada Breaks Silence After Being Placed on Injured List
Yoan Moncada tried to battle through the knee injury that forced him to exit Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.
After having Thursday off, the Los Angeles Angels kept Moncada in the lineup for Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.
The third baseman also pinch hit on Sunday, striking out after two pitches for violating the pitch clock in the top of the seventh inning.
Despite his efforts to stay off the injured list, the Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day IL on Monday.
“I thought I could avoid (the IL), but those things I can’t control,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I don’t want to aggravate the injury. We have so many games ahead.”
In addition to Moncada, Los Angeles placed right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson on the 15-day IL with right biceps inflammation after just two appearances since returning from Tommy John surgery.
While there is no timeline for Stephenson’s return, the Angels do not expect Moncada to be sidelined for long.
“I hope this goes quick and it’ll be a short-term thing with the knee,” Moncada said.
The Angels called up two top prospects – outfielder Matthew Lugo and left-handed starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri – to fill in for Moncada and Stephenson on the roster.
Luis Rengifo, who has been playing at second base for the Angels, will replace Moncada at third base while he is on IL.
Los Angeles called up Lugo instead of a third baseman because they needed another outfielder since Mike Trout is unable to play in right field for the time being.
Trout was activated from the 10-day IL on Friday and will serve as the Angels’ designated hitter until at least next week.
The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent from the Chicago White Sox in February.
He has made 30 appearances at third base through the Angels’ 59 games so far this season.
Before sustaining the knee injury, Moncada was on the IL for nearly all of April with a right thumb sprain.
He returned on May 6 and will now head back for another stint on the 10-day IL.
