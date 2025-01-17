Angels 'Considering a Run' at High-Priced All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Addition
The Los Angeles Angels could add a high-priced All-Star slugger in a blockbuster move this winter.
With spring training nearly a month away, the New York Mets and free agent first baseman Pete Alonso appear to be parting ways.
"The Mets made what they perceived as a last-ditch effort to sign Pete Alonso by offering him a three-year contract in the $68 million-$70 million range, and when that was rejected, began their pivot away from their slugging first baseman," Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Thursday night.
The first move the Mets made was re-signing Jesse Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal.
Without sending out a statement stating that Alonso's time in New York is over, the Mets are just pivoting to make other moves.
Alonso has reportedly been linked to eight teams this offseason. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly one of those teams and "have been considering a run at Alonso."
The Angels don't have an immediate need for a first baseman, with Nolan Schanuel already established as a cornerstone of their young core. However, they are in the market for another power hitter to join Jorge Soler and Mike Trout in bolstering the lineup.
In 2024, Pete Alonso posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line with 34 home runs. While Alonso remains a reliable power threat, there are concerns about how his performance might decline with age.
His numbers last season fell short of his dominant output from 2019 to 2022. The Angels are likely weighing his age as a potential factor, though several of their recent acquisitions are also in their 30s.
If the Angels were to extend an offer it would have to be a short-term one. Schanuel is there for the foreseeable future and the designated hitter spot is occupied by the combination of Soler and Trout.
Additionally, MLB Network analyst Kevin Frandsen doesn't think Angels fan should get their hopes up too high for a deal to happen between the Halos and Alonso because it simply isn't a good fit.
"It's funny because you're trying to draw interest from teams, it just doesn't make sense in Anaheim," Frandsen said. "It doesn't. If you're looking at the pieces, Pete Alonso to me, is he a fit in every place? Sure, everyone should want Pete Alonso. But what if your roster is built with Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Mike Trout, with an unknown in Anthony Rendon? How is that a fit?"