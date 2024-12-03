Angels Continuing to Try to Upgrade Rotation, Says GM
The Los Angeles Angels are building a stronger starting rotation and solidified four of the five slots after signing Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal.
Kikuchi and veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks now join a rotation with José Soriano and Tyler Anderson, leaving general manager Perry Minasian with the difficult decision of finding a fifth.
“Those four are pretty safe bets to be in the rotation,” Minasian said to reporters, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “We’ll see what happens with the fifth spot.”
Adding another free agent arm or trading for one hasn't been ruled out.
“We’ll continue to look, from a free agent standpoint, from a trade standpoint,” he added. “If there’s an upgrade, from a rotation standpoint, we’ll look to do it.”
The Angels’ strengthened rotation depth could provide another avenue for Minasian. Trading Anderson might be a viable option, allowing the team to free up $13 million to address other areas of the roster, according to Fletcher.
Although the Angels have been the most active team this winter in terms of upgrades, Minasian has emphasized that there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“We’d love to lengthen out the lineup, add another bat,” Minasian said. “Try to add more depth on the bench. Try to add more depth in the bullpen.”
If Minasian looks to finding a fifth starter within the organization, he has a few options. Left-hander Reid Detmers and right-handers Chase Silseth and Jack Kochanowicz will all be competing for a spot in the rotation. Following them in the depth chart are three pitchers with limited big league experience: Right-handers Caden Dana and Sam Bachman, along with left-hander Sam Aldegheri.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kikuchi posted strong strikeout and walk rates last season, averaging 10.6 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings. Despite finishing the year with a 4.75 ERA for the Blue Jays, his numbers remained consistent, and after a late July trade to the Houston Astros, he lowered his ERA to 2.70.
In contrast, Angels starting pitchers ranked 27th in Major League Baseball with just 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 28th in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“When you look at his underlying numbers, the strikeouts, the walks, it was a quality year overall,” Minasian said. “A couple things we wanted to do in the rotation. (Throwing) strikes is really, really important. Guys who attack the strike zone.”
“Swing and miss is important,” Minasian added. “To add a guy that could take some pressure off the defense.”