Angels Could Get Surprising Haul for Carlos Estévez as Trade Deadline: Report
The Angels will trade closer Carlos Estévez at some point in the next four days, as multiple reports have identified him among the most likely players to be moved in advance of this year's MLB trade deadline — 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.
The question then becomes not whether the Angels will trade Estévez, but what can they get in return?
Quite a bit, it seems.
The Toronto Blue Jays dealt impending free agent right-hander Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners on Friday and received two players in return — including the Mariners' number-10 prospect, Jonatan Clase.
Notably, Clase already debuted earlier this season after hitting 10 home runs and stealing 26 bases at Triple-A Tacoma. He also had a .373 on-base percentage for the Mariners' top farm team, suggesting a strong sense of plate discipline from a young player.
That's precisely the type of player the Angels have historically targeted at the deadline: high future upside with some present value, to avoid the specter of a long-term rebuilding effort.
Logan O'Hoppe fit that profile when he was acquired for Brandon Marsh from Philadelphia at the 2022 deadline.
Even better for the Angels, there aren't many closers expected to be traded between now and Tuesday. Six teams are reportedly in on Marlins closer Tanner Scott, who has the advantage of being left-handed. But any team that misses out on Scott could easily pivot to Estévez.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, "what sort of return (the Angels) get for Estevez, an impending free agent, will be a bellwether for how much of a subtractors' market this really is. Typically, soon-to-be-free-agent relievers don't bring massive returns, though Estevez and Scott, the Marlins' left-handed closer, may be the exceptions."