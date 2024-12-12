Angels Could Make Big Change for Anthony Rendon in 2025, Says GM
There has been a ton of speculation surrounding third baseman Anthony Rendon's future with the Los Angeles Angels. However, general manager Perry Minasian said the team could move Rendon around the infield.
“Anthony is athletic enough to move around,” Minasian said to reporters, via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “If you need Anthony to play second, when he’s healthy, he could do it. If you need Anthony to play first, he can do it. He’s more than willing to do that. We have to be open to all. I don’t want to be closed minded on anything.”
The Angels are hoping this winter is a season full of upgrades and revamping a team that is coming off another losing season. Although Rendon has two more years on his contract for more than $36 million per year, the Angels have made it clear that they are open to finding a new third baseman.
After five seasons of injuries and poor performance, Rendon hasn't done much for the Angels since his arrival. He's played just 205 games in the last four seasons.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory in November.
The Angels could make a huge splash in the offseason by trading for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals or Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, or even signing Houston Astros free agent Alex Bregman.
Arenado is a Southern California native and certainly fits the profile of the Angels' recent acquistions. Minasian explained he has focused on recruiting homegrown players since those are usually the players who embrace the west coast.
Although there has been a ton of speculation about Rendon being replaced, Minasian offered an alternative solution of moving the former All-Star to first or second. Maybe the change in position would be helpful for Rendon in turning a new leaf in his Halos tenure.
