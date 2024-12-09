What Would an Angels Blockbuster Trade for Garrett Crochet Look Like?
There is no argument here, Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet is the best available starting pitcher via trade, and according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, any trade is possible.
The Angels already added two new starters via free agency with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and right-hander Kyle Hendricks. They lost out on Luis Severino to the Athletics so what will it take to trade for one of the game's best?
According to beat writer Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, "A deal for Crochet would likely cost the Angels a package of prospects, including right-hander Caden Dana or second baseman Christian Moore."
Dana made his major league debut this season but was optioned after making his third start and seeing his earned run average balloon to 10.45.
Dana made the jump from Double-A to the big leagues on Sept. 1, becoming the youngest Angels pitcher in over 50 years to start a game, delivering an impressive six innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners to earn his first big-league win.
However, Dana struggled in his next two outings, surrendering 10 runs over just 4.1 combined innings.
In his second full professional season, Dana threw 145.2 innings, which included 23 starts for Double-A Rocket City. He only pitched 68.1 innings during his debut season in 2022.
The Angels might be planning to promote Moore at some point next season or he will make the Opening Day roster if the team doesn't bring in a capable second baseman to fill the position.
Moore was impressive during his brief time in the minors and is polished enough to enter spring training competing for the second base job. He posted a stellar .347/.400/.584 slash line with six home runs, six doubles, and 20 RBIs in 25 games across Single-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City.
The eighth-overall pick will also have the opportunity to work with infield coaches Ron Washington and Ryan Goins to refine his defensive skills. His rapid development mirrors the trajectory seen with Angels prospects like shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
Los Angeles isn't afraid to promote young players and this could be another instance where they might think about holding onto their prospects considering their postseason chances are still slim heading into 2025.