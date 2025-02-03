Angels Sign Former Blue Jays Reliever in Free Agency
After spending the first several seasons of his professional career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, right-handed pitcher Sam Ryan has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Jared Tims was the first to report the news via X (formerly Twitter).
Through the first four seasons of Ryan's career, the pitcher out of Virginia Commonwealth has appeared in 68 games (10 starts) and compiled a record of 9-6 with a 4.89 earned run average.
Ryan didn't appear in any games during the 2024 season after he was released in March.
Once the Angels signed him in January, Ryan was immediately assigned to the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils.
Ryan was drafted after his junior year at VCU when he appeared in 20 games, recording four wins and seven saves. He also posted a 2.70 ERA while striking out 61 batters in 53.1 innings of action.
As a sophomore, Ryan appeared in 19 games with 11 starts for the Rams. He posted a 4-2 record and a 4.14 ERA over 63 innings. He struck out 69 while allowing just 45 hits.
Ryan's first collegiate win came on March 16 against Iona, where he pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out three and walking one.
On April 22, he delivered a season-best performance against George Mason, tossing five shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits.
Now, Ryan will hope to develop in the Angels system as he attempts to reach his goal of playing at the MLB level.
