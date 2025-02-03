Angels Sign Former Blue Jays Reliever in Free Agency

Did some digging for y’all



SI/CH/SL guy. Good run sinker, decent SL can bite hard at times and miss some bat, but cal also be sweeperish too, CH pairs well with the sinker. Multi inning reliever who pitched up to A+ in the Jays org.

Video of his SL #Angels https://t.co/z0vafOaCcE pic.twitter.com/uK6Ql1wXm9