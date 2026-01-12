Kyren Paris Showing More Patience And Playing Third Base In Winter Ball

For established Major League players, the off season is a chance to recover and spend time with family and friends. For many players on the fringes, it is an opportunity to earn a little more money while continuing to to hone their craft. Angels prospect Kyren Paris used the current off season to play for the Yanquis de Obregon in the Mexican Winter League.

Paris is lauded for his overall athleticism which leads to his ability to play multiple positions on the field. Given the Angels dearth of third base options and depth, it made sense for him to get some repetitions at the hot corner in Mexico.

Here’s something interesting: Kyren Paris played 3B yesterday in his winter ball debut, and he hit a walkoff doublepic.twitter.com/WTM7JTkH8K — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) November 6, 2025

Paris started 17 games at third base in Mexico, amassing 145.2 innings of work there. Overall he had 30 chances and recorded 6 put outs and 22 assists against 2 errors. That is the stat line of a youngster learning a new position but in need of refinement.

Kyren Paris showed improvement at the plate in some areas.



Teams find places for speedy versatile players once those players prove they can hit. While the Angels assuredly liked getting Paris practice at third base, it was Paris contact rate (or lack thereof) that led to his demotion back to the minor leagues last season.



In his 17 Mexican Winter League games Paris stepped to the plate 72 times and hit .264 and posted a phenomenal on base percentage of .437. Strikeouts were still an issue for him as he K'd 16 times in 17 games but he also walked 15 times across that stretch. Patience and working counts was obviously a goal.

What took a dive at the expense of the OBP was his slugging percentage, which was a paltry .377. Still, combined with a .437 on base percentage he tallied an OBP of .814, which is very respectible. A player with Paris speed can cause havoc on the base paths if he reaches often. That wasn't really the case for the Yanquis as he stole 3 bases against 1 caught stealing. But the getting on base part is a huge start.

What does this mean for Paris and the Angels?

Any time a player shows improvement that has to be considered a positive development. Paris is 23 now so he's reaching a time where he needs to show if he's going to make it at the Major League level or not. Given his quickness, speed, and ability to play all over the field the Angels would gladly make a spot for him once he can hold his own offensively.

Since Paris was last seen in the majors, Angels GM Perry Minasian has brought in two versatile former top prospects in Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom. Expect Paris to compete for game reps with those two during the Cactus League. Peraza and Grissom are out of options so they must make the big league club or be placed on waivers, so they have the inside track on the bench jobs. But the acquisition costs for Peraza and Grissom were not steep so if Paris shines in camp, he could make the team.