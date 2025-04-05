Angels Disrespected in MLB Power Rankings After First Week of 2025 Season
Coming off a 63-win season, the Los Angeles Angels are off to a strong start in 2025, sporting a winning record through seven games.
However, the Halos' efforts have not impressed some individuals from the baseball world.
In the first Major League Baseball power rankings of the season, Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras placed the Angels below the (at the time) winless Atlanta Braves.
The Braves were the lone team yet to win a game in 2025, and yet the Angels (No. 22) ranked a spot below Atlanta (No. 21).
"While the NL West has proven to be the powerhouse of the league, the American League Central has been the exact opposite," Camras writes. "All five teams — the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins — have just two wins through the first week of the year.
"The entire AL East has a positive run differential through one week, while the entire AL West has a negative run differential."
The Braves were considered a favorite to reach the postseason; however, the tumultuous start has not helped their cause. Additionally, outfielder Jurickson Profar's suspension only makes matters worse in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, the Angels seem to be trending upward. Kyren Paris became only the fourth player in Angels history to have a tying or go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later in three straight games, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
The L.A. pitching staff is off to a solid start. The environment of the Angels clubhouse is much better than previous seasons, according to several players.
“It’s taken the whole team to get done what we’ve been getting done,” Washington said, via The Oragne County Register. “It’s only five games, but it’s taken every single person in there, including my coaching staff, to get these guys over the hump.
“I think after about 40 games, you’ll see what you are, what you can do, what you’re capable of doing."
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.