Angels Don't Have Any Insurance on Anthony Rendon Contract: Report
The Los Angeles Angels will forever be associated with one of the worst contracts in MLB history. Ahead of the 2020 season, the Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract.
Rendon was one of the franchise's biggest names as he was coming off a stellar season with the Washington Nationals where he was named an All-Star, won his second Silver Slugger award, and became a World Series champion. However, his arrival to Anaheim proved to be a disaster.
There was always hope the 2025 season would pan out differently for Rendon and the Halos. There was even speculation Rendon would become a more versatile backup infielder to help him turn a corner. But the idea that Rendon would be benched only proved how little faith the Angels had in their former All-Star third baseman.
And then, it was announced Rendon would undergo hip surgery and would likely miss the entire season.
“I don’t put timeframes on it, but it’s going to be a while until he’s back,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “He just had some difficulty with his rehab over the last couple weeks. We had a couple different doctors take a look at it.”
Rendon's tenure in Anaheim has unfurled into a nightmare for the Angels, and what makes things arguably worse for the organization is owner Arte Moreno does not have insurance on the third baseman, and other additional players for that matter.
The 34-year-old is expected to miss the entire season because of a setback in his rehab which turned into hip surgery. If he does not play in 2025, Rendon will have played in just 25.3 percent of Angels' games over the course of six seasons.
The Angels still owe him $38.6 million this season and in 2026. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal provided more context into the detrimental situation in Anaheim.
"The deductible for teams that purchase insurance generally ranges from 60 days to one year," Rosenthal wrote. "Premiums and benefits vary depending on a player’s injury history. But one industry source briefed on players’ insurance policies estimates the Angels might have received a net benefit of at least $50 million on Rendon."
And so, Rendon's contract with the Angels has been anything but beneficial for the organization. The oft-injured star's deal with the Halos is one of the worst contracts in the modern-era of baseball.
