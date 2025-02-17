Angels' Superstar Mike Trout Announces Surprising Position Change for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has patrolled center field for years but that chapter of his career is over as he revealed where he will be playing Monday morning.
After meeting with general manager Perry Minasian, manager Ron Washington, and the rest of the coaching staff Sunday night, it was determined that Trout would become a full-time right fielder to preserve his body, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
The move is an effort to keep Trout on the field more regularly.
Trout did add that he will mix in some center field and designated hitter but right field will be his primary position moving forward.
From 2012 to 2019, Trout was the Angels' regular center fielder, consistently staying on the field. He appeared in at least 114 games each season, surpassing 134 games in seven of those eight years and reaching 157 games in four seasons.
During the shortened 2020 campaign, he played in 53 of the team's 60 games.
More news: MLB Analyst Thinks Anthony Rendon's Angels Career Could Be Over
A right calf strain sidelined Trout for most of 2021, limiting him to 36 games. He saw more action in 2022 but was held to 119 games due to back issues.
In 2023, a left hamate fracture kept him to 82 games, and last season, two left meniscus tears restricted him to just 29 appearances.
Despite his continued strong performance when healthy, keeping him on the field more consistently remains a priority for the Angels.
Trout acknowledged his injury-prone history after the 2024 season and said he was willing to explore options to keep him on the field more consistently throughout the year.
More news: Angels Sign Former Rangers Journeyman Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training
"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day," Trout said. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."
Trout arrived at camp fully healthy and ready to go. Deciding what position he would play was just another step in his spring training preparation.
Now, the outfielder will have weeks to acclimate before the regular season starts.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.