Angels Don't Yet Have Trade Deadline Plan: Report
With the trade deadline nearly three weeks away, there is one question on the minds of Los Angeles Angels fans — what does Arte Moreno want?
According to Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney, and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Moreno doesn't have a firm deadline plan in place yet.
The owner of the team ultimately has the final say as to the direction the team is going in terms of buying or selling, but is he willing to put up with another losing season? The Angels are up to eight consecutive and counting. If he is OK with committing to a rebuild, he will instruct general manager Perry Minasian to make deals that would add to the team’s young core.
Closer Carlos Estévez, lefty Tyler Anderson, righty Griffin Canning, infielder Luis Rengifo, and outfielder Taylor Ward have all been reported as strong candidates to be moved before July 30. Moreno could decide to trade some or all of them. Without them, it will be tough for the Angels to avoid losing 100 games; they're already on pace to lose 96.
If Moreno isn't OK tearing down his core, he can instruct Minasian to hold on to players under control beyond this season. Moreno would have to invest more in the Angels' roster to contend in 2025, and the likelihood of that happening is slim.
Moreno is open to any possibilities, according to sources briefed on their conversations. But the lack of direction has happened too often since he bought the team in 2003.