Angels Expect Mike Trout to Have a 'Great Year' in 2025
At the MLB GM meetings, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian confidently said that he believes Angels center fielder Mike Trout will have a "great year" in 2025.
Trout is an all-time great when he is on the field, but staying on the field has troubled him over the last four years. Trout has dealt with injuries during each of the last four seasons, and played a career-low 29 games during the 2024 season. The three-time American League MVP is more motivated than ever to play as much as he can next season.
"He's gonna have a great year," Minasian said, via MLB Network. "He's extremely motivated. I believe he's doing what he needs to be doing this offseason to get back on the field. He's extremely frustrated with the amount of games he's played over the last four years, he knows it. It's a great player and it's a great person. We need him, and he knows that. He's going to do everything he can to get on the field. When he's on the field, he's as productive as anybody. To me, if not the best, he's one of the best hitters in the game."
Trout appeared to be on his way to that "great year" in 2024 before tearing his meniscus in late April. Early in the season, Trout even led MLB in home runs.
Minasian also provided an update on Trout during the meetings, saying that Trout is doing what he can to be ready for spring training.
"He's feeling good," Minasian said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "Obviously, the last four years have been tough. He's as frustrated as anyone about that, but he's feeling really good. He's doing what he has to do to show up to spring ready."
The Angels have talked about different options to try and keep Trout healthy next season and going forward, including moving Trout to a corner outfield spot or using him as their designated hitter. The Angels are reportedly not thinking of using Trout extensively as a DH anymore, especially after acquiring slugger Jorge Soler.
That leaves the possibility of moving Trout to either right or left field, or keeping him in center field. If Trout can stay healthy next season, whatever move they end up making will be considered a success.