Angels Don't Want to Use Mike Trout at DH: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have made it clear that Mike Trout isn't going anywhere. They have also reportedly decided that he will not become the team's next designated hitter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
In September, Trout expressed a willingness to shift to a corner outfield spot and spend more time as a DH. However, sources say the Angels plan to limit his DH appearances.
The Angels answered any questions regarding Trout moving from the outfield to DH when they acquired Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves. His primary position for the past eight seasons has been designated hitter.
Though using Trout as a DH might seem like a good way to keep him healthier, the Angels have their reservations. His last three injuries — left ribcage inflammation in 2022, a left hamate fracture in 2023, and a torn meniscus in his left knee in 2024 — were, according to team officials, partially related to the motion of swinging.
That is worrisome because most designated hitters spend their downtime taking extra practice swings, and Trout, known for his perfectionist approach, would likely do the same.
“I think everything's on the table,” Trout said in September, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day. Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, I’ll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I’m definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”
Playing a corner outfield spot still carries risks, especially with abrupt stops when chasing balls along the line. However, for now, the Angels appear to prefer Trout in left or right field.
Trout should be ready for spring training and that is when Angels fans will have a better understanding of what the plan is for their superstar in 2025.
The center fielder missed most of the 2024 season due to a meniscus injury. He initially tore it in late April and had surgery soon after. Although he started a rehab assignment in the summer with hopes of returning, his comeback was halted when he re-tore it, officially ending his season.
Trout played in 29 games for the Angels, posting a .220/.325/.541 slash line with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs. Before his meniscus injury, he even briefly led the league in home runs.