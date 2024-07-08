Angels Expected To Hang Onto Pair Of Starters at Trade Deadline: Report
The Angels haven't played to expectations — internally, at least — in 2024. As a result, they approach the July 30 trade deadline squarely in the position of sellers.
There have been a few positives for the Angels, especially within the starting rotation. It would make sense from a distance if the Halos were to deal from this position of strength before the deadline.
However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Angels may be trying to hang on to two starting pitchers at the trade deadline. Both Tyler Anderson and Griffin Canning have performed well this season, giving the team more arms down the line.
"The Angels also are expected to trade reliever Luis Garcia. But unless they receive overwhelming offers, the Angles likely will hang onto starters Tyler Anderson (who gave up 3 hits in 8 shutout innings Saturday against the Cubs) and Griffin Canning, and outfielder Taylor Ward, who still are under team control through at least 2025."
Anderson is the far more likely of the two to be moved due to his age and contract. He is 34, and unlikely to be part of the Angels' next contending team with only one year left on his deal following this season.
He has made 18 starts this season, posting an ERA of 2.81, while striking out 77 batters over 112.0 innings. Anderson could likely net the Angels a nice haul from a team needing a starter.
As for Canning, he has a 4.87 ERA over 18 starts. Subtracting a difficult month of April, however, Canning has a respectable 3.78 ERA in 12 starts. Canning is only 28 so if the Angels elect to keep him, he would be part of the starting rotation core for the long haul.
The Angels might be better off trading both players to grab more assets for the future, but the team likely wants to compete down the stretch. General manager Perry Minasian has some big decisions to make as the deadline approaches.