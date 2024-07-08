Only One Angel Earns American League All-Star Selection
Tyler Anderson has put his ugly 2023 season in the rear-view mirror. Sunday, he was named the Los Angeles Angels' lone All-Star for the 2024 Midsummer Classic on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.
This is Anderson's second All-Star nomination. He represented the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.
“There’s nothing in the game that’s more motivating than poor performance,” Anderson said. “And at some point last year, getting moved to the bullpen, basically being told you’re not good enough to be a starter anymore. Not in those exact words. But that’s what the action is. To kind of prove to yourself and other people that you can still be effective, I guess it’s a good feeling.”
The 34-year-old is in the second season of a three-year deal and has a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts. He's come a long way since a 5.43 ERA last season. The difference is partly mechanical, but more about his mindset.
“I changed my routine, getting my body in a better position than I was last year,” Anderson said. “And then just trying to get back to competing. I feel like last year I kind of got away from that. I was trying to change some things and worried about a lot of the wrong stuff. This year I kind of trust what I know, and stick with that.”
Anderson didn't appear in the '22 game, which was held at Dodger Stadium, after being named an injury replacement for Carlos Rodón. The All-Star selection highlighted the best season of his career, in which Anderson posted a 2.57 ERA across 28 starts.
“It’s just so much fun because it’s a way to talk to guys and see guys,” Anderson said. “For me, I really like pitching but baseball in general. I love the game. So you get to see and talk to a lot of guys and just try to learn some stuff from them, see how they go about their business, what their routines and what their thoughts are. And then just see a lot of really good players and good baseball. It’s just a fun experience for a family. I think it’s great.”