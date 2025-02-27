Angels Former Top Prospect Confident in Bounce Back Season After 2024 Struggles
Chase Silseth could feel the difference with the first pitch of spring training after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow last year,
“From the first throw, it was like 110 percent better,” the Angels right-hander said.
Because his elbow feels good, Silseth is confident in his stuff and is aiming to be a part of the Los Angeles Angels rotation when camp breaks.
Silseth’s season came to an early end after undergoing surgery in August, but by October, he was back on the mound and able to have a regular offseason heading into 2025.
During the winter, he also focused on the mental side of his game, working with mental skills coaches and studying ways to improve his approach.
“Living day to day has been a lot better than stressing out about the future,” Silseth said. “I can tell the stress has been off my shoulders, and I’ve been able to come out day to day and give it my full effort, rather than thinking about what’s going to be happening.”
At 24, Silseth appeared to hit his stride following the 2023 All-Star break, posting a 1.59 ERA across four starts against the Yankees, Braves, Mariners, and Astros. At the time he was the fourth-ranked prospect in the organization.
However, that abruptly ended when he was running from the mound to cover third base on a rundown. He was hit in the head by a throw from first baseman Trey Cabbage.
Silseth missed a month with concussion-like symptoms. He began the 2024 season in the rotation but he never felt quite right physically. That is what led to the elbow surgery.
The Angels would love to have the version of Silseth who pitched in 2023 before getting hit in the head, but it's a process.
“It’s in there,” Silseth said. “It’s definitely in there. We just need to keep taking it day by day, dominating each day.”
When it comes to a specific role, Silseth just wants to control the controllables. There is a slight possibility that could land Silseth in the bullpen, and he would be okay with that.
“That’s out of my control,” Silseth said. “I can control how I act. I can control how I take anything that happens to me. That’s the focus. … Whatever role I have, I’m just going to go out and be myself and do what I have to do to get outs.”
