Angels GM Doesn't Know How Long Ron Washington Will Be Away From Team
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he was unsure when manager Ron Washington would return to the team, as he has been temporarily relieved of his position due to health concerns.
“Wash has not felt great the last couple of days,” Minasian said. “We want to make sure he’s 100% before he’s back in the dugout and managing. How long it’s going to take, I don’t know. I don’t expect it to be too long.
“We all know how important this is for all of us, but health is more important than anything, and me, personally, I’m not letting him back in the dugout until I know he’s 100% OK. I love the guy too much.”
Washington is still with the team and watched Friday night's series opener against the Houston Astros from the suites in Angel Stadium. Bench coach Ray Montgomery has taken over Washington's post in his absence.
The Angels brought Washington in as their manager before the 2024 season, where they finished with a franchise-worst 99 losses. In 2025 they have taken a step up, and sit three games under .500 six games from the halfway point.
Washington began his MLB coaching career with the Oakland Athletics, serving as a first base coach from 1996-2006. He took his first managerial position for the Texas Rangers in 2007, and brought them to two World Series before he resigned in 2014. He returned to the A's in 2015 as an infield coach, then moved to be their third base coach in the same season. Washington left Oakland once more after 2016 to join the Atlanta Braves as a third base coach, where he won his first World Series in 2021.
“He wants to manage – I don’t know if he’s ever missed a game – but at the end of the day, you have to make tough decisions,” Minasian said. “For me, I want to make sure the guy is absolutely healthy, and physically, he’s in the right place before we put him back in the dugout.
“We play some close games. You guys watch, they’re not the types of games you can sit back, kick your feet up and just watch. They’re pretty tight games, stressful games, and I want to make sure he’s good to go health-wise before he gets back in the dugout.”
