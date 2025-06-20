Angels Manager Ron Washington Has Health Concerns, Will Be Out Indefinitely
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will not be managing Friday night's game against the Houston Astros due to health concerns.
More news: Angels Manager Says Team Has No Issue Sending Christian Moore Back to Triple-A If He Struggles
General manager Perry Minasian said the Halos skipper has not felt great for the last few days.
“Health is the most important thing," Minasian said Friday. "I’m not letting him manage until he’s 100%. Wash will be around, but he won’t be in the dugout.”
Washington will be sidelined from his managerial role with the team indefinitely, but will be watching Friday's game from the suites. Bench coach Ray Montgomery will manage the Angels moving forward.
The Angels held an impromptu meeting 20 minutes into the media's schedule clubhouse time Friday, likely so players could be notified of Washington's absence.
The Halos are currently third in the American League West, 6.5 games behind the division-leading Astros.
Washington is in his second year as the Angels' manager and recently received a Hall of Fame induction. The 73-year-old has played, coached, or managed at some level of professional baseball since 1977.
While it's unclear if or when Washington will return, he has already cemented his baseball legacy.
More news: Angels All-Star Outfielder Day to Day With Back Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.