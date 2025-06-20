Halos Today

Angels Manager Ron Washington Has Health Concerns, Will Be Out Indefinitely

Valentina Martinez

Jun 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) watches from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) watches from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will not be managing Friday night's game against the Houston Astros due to health concerns.

More news: Angels Manager Says Team Has No Issue Sending Christian Moore Back to Triple-A If He Struggles

General manager Perry Minasian said the Halos skipper has not felt great for the last few days.

“Health is the most important thing," Minasian said Friday. "I’m not letting him manage until he’s 100%. Wash will be around, but he won’t be in the dugout.”

Washington will be sidelined from his managerial role with the team indefinitely, but will be watching Friday's game from the suites. Bench coach Ray Montgomery will manage the Angels moving forward.

The Angels held an impromptu meeting 20 minutes into the media's schedule clubhouse time Friday, likely so players could be notified of Washington's absence.

The Halos are currently third in the American League West, 6.5 games behind the division-leading Astros.

Washington is in his second year as the Angels' manager and recently received a Hall of Fame induction. The 73-year-old has played, coached, or managed at some level of professional baseball since 1977.

While it's unclear if or when Washington will return, he has already cemented his baseball legacy.

More news: Angels All-Star Outfielder Day to Day With Back Injury

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published |Modified
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/Angels News