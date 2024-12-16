Angels GM Hints at Plenty More Moves Coming This Offseason
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said the team isn't finished adding talent to the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said Wednesday. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
It's evident there isn't a sole focus for the Angels, but a team that finished 63-99 last season should continue spending money. And thus, the Angels have been one of the most aggressive teams this winter.
The Halos signed veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract. Kikuchi is the second addition to the Halos rotation. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels. Beyond the pitching staff, the Angels also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
Additionally, infielder Kevin Newman signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for 2026. The Angels also traded for power hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utility man Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite all the moves, Minasian still isn't satisfied.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian said. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
One area to address is the bullpen. The Angels have yet to sign any free agent relievers in a busy offseason for the organization.
With more starting pitching depth, the Angels could move other arms to the bullpen to open the season. Minasian also suggested that the Halos could wait until spring training to make any moves addressing the bullpen.
The organization made a promise to fans that change was coming next season. While the Angels have certainly made good on their promise, there is still work to be done. The team has been linked to several available third baseman who could potentially replace Anthony Rendon.
A trade to acquire a third baseman like Nolan Arenado could very well be in the works, but it's uncertain whether the Angels will spend the money to do so.