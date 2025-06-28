Angels Outfielder May Have Saved Career This Month, Says Insider
Los Angeles Angels beat writer for The Athletic Sam Blum described outfielder Jo Adell's electric month of June as "career-saving" after his rough start to the season.
Through May, Adell was hitting .212 with an OPS shy of .700, and had spent a majority of the month south of the Mendoza Line. In the final game of the month against the Cleveland Guardians, Adell crushed a homer, and carried his momentum into June.
Since June 1, Adell has 10 homers and 17 runs batted in. He's hitting .266 this month, which would be his highest season total ever if he stayed on this roll, and has an OPS of 1.014. He had never finished a season hitting above league average, but currently sits at an OPS+ of 119.
Adell spent his first full season in the majors in 2024, where he batted .207 with 20 homers and 62 runs batted in. He has shaved his strikeout percentage down by 2.9 percent since last season, and has gotten far more aggressive in early counts, swinging at the first pitch 7.5 percent more than 2024.
Adell's season OPS of .793 is the second-highest on the Angels' active roster behind Zach Neto, and his 17 homers on the season trail only Taylor Ward, who has 19.
Since the turn of June, Adell has spearheaded an ever-improving Angels offense, and has clearly been their most valuable player at the plate over the last month. No qualified Angel even gets close to his 180 wRC+ since June 1, and nobody else on the club has more than three homers this month.
The Angels are pushing for a Wild Card spot, and sit just one game out of the final spot in the American League. If Adell can maintain this production throughout the season, the Angels have a real shot at making it to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
