Angels GM Reveals Angels' Offseason Targets
The Los Angeles Angels want to improve in almost every aspect of the game next season. After a franchise record losing season, it shouldn't be hard to do.
General manager Perry Minasian emphasized that, following a challenging 99-loss season, the focus this offseason is on strengthening every area of the roster.
“We're open for everything, right?” Minasian said. “So we want to improve in every area -- whether it's rotation, whether it's bullpen, position player group. Depth is obviously really, really important in this game. So there's not one single area that we're looking for. We’re looking to improve the whole team.”
The first addition to the offense was a trade for designated hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves.
The Angels are anticipated to see an increase in payroll compared to last year, with Soler accounting for a portion of that rise. He's set to earn $13 million in both 2025 and 2026.
“Power was one for me that I would still like to add more of it if I can," said Minasian. "We were 29th in slug last year, so (Jorge) Soler made sense. … We could use help in the rotation, bullpen, depth, infield, outfield, all of it. I’m not closing any doors.”
The second addition to the roster was officially announced Thursday night in the form of free-agent starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. The two parties finalized a $2.5-million, one-year contract Thursday night.
Hendricks has spent his entire major league career with the Chicago Cubs, compiling a 97-81 record with a 3.68 ERA across 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons. He held the distinction of being the final active player from the Cubs' historic 2016 World Series roster, the team that broke their 108-year championship drought.
The team is now focused on upgrading at second base, third base, and center field. General manager Perry Minasian remains committed to adding pitching depth across the organization, a consistent priority for him. While the Angels have been making gradual progress, a strong offseason could help accelerate their rebuilding timeline.
“We're going to look at every avenue,” Minasian said. “Whatever's available. Whatever's out there that can make the club better. Whoever's available from a free agency standpoint, we'll dig into and see if they're the right fit.”