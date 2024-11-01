Angels Fans Will Love Perry Minasian's Quote After Blockbuster Jorge Soler Trade
The Los Angeles Angels went into the offseason stating their goal is to contend for the postseason in 2025. Coming off a franchise-worst 63-99 record, the Angels acknowledged that the team would have to make moves in order to reach that goal.
The Angels have already followed up on those words by executing the first major move of the offseason — trading for Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler. The Angels traded right-hander Griffin Canning to the Braves in exchange for Soler.
In Soler, the Angels receiver a power hitter who should provide a needed to boost to a young lineup. Over the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants and then Braves, Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 with 119 hits, 84 runs, 21 home runs, and 64 RBIs.
Soler is also an accomplished player with a decade of experience in the league. He made the All-Star Game in 2023, and is a two-time World Series champion. Soler even led the American League in home runs in 2019 when he hit 48 of them that season.
"It's somebody that can change a game in one swing of the bat," Minasian said, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. "Can go play the outfield if you need him to. Great human being, A-plus clubhouse guy, somebody that our manager has familiarity with. Just felt like it was a really clean fit, really good fit for us and somebody that could help change our lineup."
The Angels sent Canning to the Braves after he struggled in his fifth season pitching for Los Angeles. Though Canning started a career-high 31 games this season, he went just 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts.
After trading for Soler, Angels general manager Perry Minasian reiterated that the Angels' plan is to make these kinds of moves, and perhaps even raise the payroll.
"When you win 63 games, there's a lot of areas where you can improve," Minasian said. "This is move No. 1. We expect there to be more moves. We are going to be aggressive in terms of conversations."
"The ownership group wants to win. I'm excited for payroll to climb and we'll see what we can do with it," Minasian said.
The Angels have received a reputation as a stingy franchise reluctant to make big acquisitions and signings, but the trade for Soler could indicate a potential change brewing within the organization this offseason.