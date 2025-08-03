Halos Today

Angels GM Reveals Arte Moreno's Impact on Trade Deadline Plans

Gabe Smallson

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels had a disappointing trade deadline.

Fans that wanted the team to buy were disappointed when seemingly the only move made was bringing in a pair of veteran relievers and a .152 hitter. Fans that wanted their Halos to sell at the deadline were equally disappointed when expiring contracts were held onto going into August.

For fans who wanted the Angels not to make many moves that moved the needle, this was your deadline. General manager Perry Minasian spoke about why the reason for the quiet deadline may have more to do with ownership than meets the eye.

More news: Angels Reversed Course on Trade Deadline Selling After Winning One Game, Says Insider

“Obviously I talk to ownership,” Minasian said. “No doubt about that. I think every team talks to ownership. You talk about things, baseball operations, ownership. At the end of the day, we felt like this was the best way to go. To me, being competitive in August, being competitive in September, I think is very, very important.”

Minasian stressed the importance of keeping his current group together to grow into a contender. Although currently 5.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the American League, behind many teams that were quite active this deadline, the Angels must play their best baseball in order to break MLB's longest active postseason drought.

There are certainly a few different ways to still have kept the core together, while also making moves to add more talent around them for the potential run, or flip expiring contracts to still bring value to the roster, but as the trade deadline is now in the past, what we see is what we get in Anaheim.

More news: Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Did Very Little at Trade Deadline

Although baseball in October is presumably the goal, Minasian didn't quite reveal if the current squad will make it there.

“I don’t make predictions,” he said when asked about his team playing meaningful October baseball.

With a farm system that didn't get any help at the deadline, a bullpen that objectively got better after it, and a few more areas in need that weren't addressed, only time will tell if the Angels start to get more competitive during this final stretch of the season.

More news: Angels GM Reveals Why He Didn't Trade $10 Million All-Star at Deadline

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News