Angels Sign Outfielder in Free Agent Move

The Los Angeles Angels made a free agent signing this week, bringing back outfielder Gustavo Campero on a minor league deal.

Campero has been with the Angels since 2020, when they claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees organization. He spent four seasons in the Halos' minor league system before making his MLB debut for the Angels in 2024.

The 28-year-old outfielder played 13 games in 2024, posting a .619 OPS with a single home run and six RBIs. Campero also spent some time in the big leagues this season, logging 28 games in an Angels uniform.

Through his 28 games, Campero posted a .172 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs. His averages dropped slightly from the prior season, as he finished the year with a .618 OPS.

While his numbers weren't where the Angels would have liked, Campero showcased solid power in the majors, hitting a 438-foot homer against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1.

Campero struggled with injury throughout the season, and missed the final two months of the year due to a lingering ankle injury. He first tweaked his ankle in May, missing a month, then reaggravated his injury in August and didn't return to the diamond.

Despite his lacking numbers at the MLB level, Campero has consistently provided a solid bat for the Angels organization while in the minor leagues.

He played 36 games with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2025, posting an .875 OPS in 143 at-bats. He had two homers to go along with 18 RBIs. He spent most of 2024 in Double-A, but had similar numbers with a .888 OPS.

The Angels are looking for outfielders this offseason, especially after trading Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles for Grayson Rodriguez. They're likely to give Campero a shot next season, as they are fairly limited on outfield options depending on Mike Trout's availability to play the field.

Campero batted over .200 and hit two home runs in his final six games of the season in August, and the Angels will hope he can pick up where he left off should they give him a solid run of games in 2025.

