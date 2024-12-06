Angels GM Reveals the Type of Players He's Looking to Add This Offseason
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has been a busy man this offseason.
After the Halos set a franchise record with 99 losses, Minasian vowed to be better in 2025 — and he is doing his best to deliver on that promise.
So far, the Angels made several moves, including signing veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi, adding him to the rotation alongside right-hander Kyle Hendricks. They also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman. Additionally, the Angels traded for slugger Jorge Soler from the Braves and utility player Scott Kingery from the Phillies.
More News: Yusei Kikuchi Had Interest From AL Powerhouse Before Signing With Angels
And they aren't done yet.
“We'd love to add more and we're not close-minded,” Minasian said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, ahead of next week's Winter Meetings. “We're going to keep following the trade market, following the free-agent market, and see where it goes. But the rotation is still a spot that if we feel like there's an improvement out there, we'll look to do it.”
Minasian doesn't want to add just anyone, though. He is looking for a certain type of player.
“We’ve really tried to add quality people in the locker room,” Minasian said. “That was No. 1 when it came to, what do we want to add this offseason. You take a look how they fit from a makeup standpoint and then you get into the talent.”
No area is off-limits for Minasian. As long as he builds around his young core with veterans who can make the team better, he will keep adding. He wants a consistent winner, not just a single season or two of success.
“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.”
With more additions on the checklist, the Angels are expected to stay active during the Winter Meetings, where Minasian and his staff will meet with other teams and agents in efforts to strengthen the roster for the future.