Angels Go Way Over Slot to Sign Fifth-Round Draft Pick
Just weeks after graduating from Viera High School in Florida, Dylan Jordan was selected as the 143rd pick in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Jordan was named to the FLORIDA TODAY All-Space Coast Baseball teams in both 2024 and 2023. During his senior season, he led the Hawks in strikeouts with 103 in 58.1 innings, and had an earned-run average of 1.32.
According to Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, the Angels and Jordan agreed on a signing bonus of $1,247,500. Slot value for a fifth-rounder like Jordan is typically around $480,800.
At 6-foot-3, Jordan already shows promise, which could be why the Angels paid way over slot value for him. He can run his sinking fastball up to 95 mph, typically sitting around 92-93, and he averaged around 94 mph with the heater at the Combine. When he is on top of his breaking ball, he can spin a low-80s breaker with some bite. He has a changeup but doesn't throw it much.
Here's what Perfect Game wrote on Jordan following his 2023 showcase:
Extra-large, athletic frame with long limbs and present strength, has room to fill throughout moving forward. Right-handed pitcher, long and loose arm action through the backside with lots of whip coming through to a lower three-quarters slot; employs drop and drive lower half mechanics which aid in lower release height and huge running life on the fastball which was up to 94 mph. Makes for an uncomfortable at-bat, fastball jumps out of the hand, especially up and away to hitters, lots to like on the fastball quality. Found feel for slider as outing progressed, sweeping life to it through the zone up to 82 mph and mixed a changeup at 83 mph with similar big horizontal life to the arm side. Around the zone with three pitches. Excellent student.- via PerfectGame.com
Jordan will have to work on his arm slot as he progresses. He throws from the stretch and tends to slow his arm down at times with a full arm swing in the back.
Originally committed to Florida State, Jordan will forego college and report to the Angels facility in Arizona.